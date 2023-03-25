Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $223.50 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

