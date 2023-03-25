HFG Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.50.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

