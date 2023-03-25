Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.25

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 435215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after buying an additional 1,019,182 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 670,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 352,970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 802,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.