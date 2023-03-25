Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCG. Raymond James lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$40.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.52. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

About Home Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.