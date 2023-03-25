Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSWGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

LON HSW opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.40 and a beta of 1.97. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.80 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hostelworld Group

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($191,979.77). Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

