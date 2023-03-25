Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

LON HSW opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.40 and a beta of 1.97. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.80 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hostelworld Group

About Hostelworld Group

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($191,979.77). Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.