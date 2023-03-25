HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $395.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.41 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

