HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $395.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.41 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.