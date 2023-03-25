Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 252971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 4.6 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $808.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

