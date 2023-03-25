Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.