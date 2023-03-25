Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
