HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 3.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 28,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 260,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
