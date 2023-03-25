HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 3.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 28,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 260,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. National Pension Service grew its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

