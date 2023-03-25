HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 303,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,880,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.
HUYA Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.