HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 303,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,880,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

