Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Ideal Power Stock Down 1.9 %
IPWR stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
