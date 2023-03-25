Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ideal Power Stock Down 1.9 %

IPWR stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

