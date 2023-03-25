IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $219.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

