Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Immatics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Immatics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IMTX opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $513.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

