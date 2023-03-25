Innova Wealth Partners Has $276,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
