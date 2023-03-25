Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £35,154 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £35,154 ($43,170.82).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £890.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 287 ($3.52).

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

