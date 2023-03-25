Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £35,154 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £35,154 ($43,170.82).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £890.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 287 ($3.52).
About Allianz Technology Trust
