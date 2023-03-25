Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of research firms recently commented on CIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

