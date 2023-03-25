Insider Buying: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Buys $12,350.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $12,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,451 shares in the company, valued at $455,739.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

