Insider Buying: Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Acquires A$15,050.00 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) insider Claire Hatton purchased 1,000 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.05 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,050.00 ($10,100.67).

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06.

Lifestyle Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Lifestyle Communities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Lifestyle Communities’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

