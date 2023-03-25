Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CAO Acquires $12,690.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CAO Nicholas J. Leger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $12,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,676.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NEWT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 208.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

NEWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NewtekOne by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

