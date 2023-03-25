Insider Buying: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) insider Mutya Harsch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.59 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.