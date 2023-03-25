Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,885,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,364,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,620,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84.

On Monday, March 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $14,168.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $186.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

