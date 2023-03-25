Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $2,214,779.50 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

