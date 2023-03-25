Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $22,752.31 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.07, for a total transaction of $22,752.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

