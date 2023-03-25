Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells 603 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Michael David Cassens sold 603 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $13,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $56,971.00.

Shares of BUSE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Busey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

