Insider Selling: OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 54,986 Shares of Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37).

OSB Group Trading Down 2.9 %

OSB stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.58) on Friday. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 532.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.64.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 3,614.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSB Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.31) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.21) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 769.60 ($9.45).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

