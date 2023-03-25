Insider Selling: OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 54,986 Shares of Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37).
OSB Group Trading Down 2.9 %
OSB stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.58) on Friday. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 532.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.64.
OSB Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 3,614.46%.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
