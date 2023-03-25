Insider Selling: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) CEO Sells $1,958,430.11 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,958,430.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,197,837 shares in the company, valued at $91,292,091.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jeffery Penn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 14th, Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00.

Stagwell Stock Up 0.1 %

STGW stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

