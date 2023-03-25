Insider Selling: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) CEO Sells $1,958,430.11 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,958,430.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,197,837 shares in the company, valued at $91,292,091.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jeffery Penn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stagwell alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00.

Stagwell Stock Up 0.1 %

STGW stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.