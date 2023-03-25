Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Paul Vlacich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 6th, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00.
  • On Friday, December 23rd, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 0.1 %

TH opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.