Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Paul Vlacich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00.

TH opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

