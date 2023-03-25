Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $1,539,600.00 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $154.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile



The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

