Insider Selling: Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Sells £20,311.05 in Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £20,311.05 ($24,942.96).

Tyman Price Performance

Tyman stock opened at GBX 239.50 ($2.94) on Friday. Tyman plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.14 million, a P/E ratio of 958.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

See Also

