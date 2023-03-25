Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $1,093,640.08 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VRNT opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
