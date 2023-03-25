Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,141,454 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Walmart

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

