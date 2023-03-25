Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel Profile



Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

