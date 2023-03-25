Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

