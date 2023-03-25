International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

