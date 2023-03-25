Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.20

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 1354020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.