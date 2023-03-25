Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.20

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 1354020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

