Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,433,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

