Investment Partners LTD. Sells 3,346 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.50.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

