Investment Partners LTD. Sells 5,480 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.
Insider Activity
Visa Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.03. The firm has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.
Visa Profile
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.