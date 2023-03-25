Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 146% compared to the typical volume of 2,030 put options.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
