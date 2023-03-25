IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

IOBT stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

In related news, CFO Amy Sullivan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

