iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 5.9% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.33. 1,969,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,272,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,032,950,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Featured Articles

