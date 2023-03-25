iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 5.9% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.33. 1,969,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,272,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,032,950,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
