iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

