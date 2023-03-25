iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IAGG stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.