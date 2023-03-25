iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 256,852 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

