iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,017,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

