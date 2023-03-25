iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

