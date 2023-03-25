iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.91

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 2691667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

