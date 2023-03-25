iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

