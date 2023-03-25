iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

DVY opened at $112.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.