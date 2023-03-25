Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Francis Mckay Sells 1,197 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francis Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00.

Jabil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Jabil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

